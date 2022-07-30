Meet the 2022 International Days Grand Marshal

By Megan Marshall

Janarie Cammans grew up in Manti, Utah. As number 12 of 14 kids, she had endless fun growing up in a full home. Even after tragically losing both parents at an early age, she persevered, graduated and moved to Emery County to start her family. Continuing to show her strength as a single mother, she later joined the Castle Dale Fire Dept. and began her path in public service. She and her family moved to Price in 2002 to complete her extensive training and follow in her mothers footsteps as an EMT with Carbon County Ambulance.

Being naturally skilled as a first responder, she began volunteering for Price Fire Department for 2 years before being hired by them as well. Later, she would be promoted to Captain as their first ever female officer. As fate would have it, this is where she would meet her husband Bret. With equal passions for family, and service to others, they have raised their 8 children and adopted two more through Foster Care. She and Bret were featured in the statewide “Foster Care Changes Lives” media campaign by the Utah Foster Care program for their unyielding commitment to the betterment of local youth in need. Janarie herself was prestigiously honored as the “Utah Foster Care Mother of The Year”.

In line with her commitment to public safety and protection, Janarie also volunteers with the Carbon County Cadaver Dogs program, and often aids in the search and rescue of lost individuals in the wilderness. Along with her dedication to philanthropy and service, Janarie also is an incredibly talented entrepreneur, who immortalizes individuals with her stunning photography.

She has captured life’s greatest moments for her clients, leaving lasting and priceless memories of proms, weddings, childbirths, family portraits and more. She has the rare ability to not only see the beauty in the world, but bring out that beauty in all who surround her. Janarie serves daily and believes that “Life is Duty”.