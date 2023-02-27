Megaera (Meg) Sandoval

Our dear wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully in her home on February 24, 2023, surrounded by those close to her following a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was born on May 10, 1950, to Joe and Doris Bosch in Salt Lake City, Utah, the first of 8 children. She married Ray A. Sandoval on September 1, 1973, and together they raised 2 wonderful daughters and spent over 50 years together. She attended CEU and received her accounting degree which aided the family in running a very successful business. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1974 and remained an active member of the Price Congregation until her death.

Meg loved taking care of others, always volunteering to provide meals, care for the ill, and just be available for whatever was needed. Throughout her prolonged illness, she never lost her positivity and sense of humor.

She crocheted countless articles for others, even attempting to make a scarf for her dear friend Opal just days before she passed away. A Sunday afternoon matinee with her grandson Mason was a staple in her life. She also enjoyed gardening, ironing, baking cookies, the dogs in her life, and the girls’ trip to Dollywood. She was a selfless and caring person who wanted everyone around her to be comfortable and well fed.

Meg is preceded in death by her father, mother and brother Joey. She is survived by her husband Ray, daughters Alisha Verdi (David) and Katrina Curtiss, stepchildren, Kelly and Rory Sandoval, siblings Lorrie Nielsen, Mike Bosch (Francis), Pat Bosch, Tim Bosch, Jamie Medina (Jeff), and Wendy Carillo, grandchildren Morgan Hernandez (Levi), Kellen Verdi (Kennedy) and Mason Curtiss, along with many nieces, nephews, and close friends.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Dr. Esplin, her oncologist in Provo who treated her with love and dignity, Symbii Home Health & Hospice, and particularly Rick Stockburger, Stephanie Mumford and Candice Neumier who helped us care for her in a most difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Symbii Home Health & Hospice, Carbon County Animal Shelter or the V Foundation.