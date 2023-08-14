Memories of the Past for Elmo Horse and Buggy Days

By Julie Johansen

Horse-drawn wagons, pony and cart, and a pack outfit started the Horse and Buggy Days parade in Elmo on Saturday. The hometown celebration began on Thursday, Aug. 10 in the afternoon with a free community dinner in the park and kickball following.

On Friday, a bike ride began at 5:30 p.m. Previous sign in and wavier signing was required and began at 5 p.m. Following the bike ride, prizes were given all participants and 10 lucky riders received new bikes.

Also on Friday, the Elmo Glow in the Dark 5K/1 Mile Run/Walk began at 9:30 p.m. Participants received a t-shirt, glow sticks and a drink with their registration fee.

Saturday was a full day of celebration, featuring free breakfast in the park at 7 a.m. and the parade at 10 a.m. Henrietta Hansen was the honored citizen for the celebration and was featured in the parade.

Hansen has been a citizen of Elmo for 70 years and considers Elmo “a family.” She remarked, “I have always loved this little town and loved the people in it.”

Following the parade was a horseshoe tournament and bingo. Concessions and bounce houses adorned the park for more fun. The celebration was designed to build camaraderie in the community and certainly seemed to do just that.