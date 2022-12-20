Men’s Glee Club, Women’s Chorus Perform Traditional Christmas Concert

By Julie Johansen

The Huntington Men’s Glee Club and Women’s Chorus performed their annual Christmas concert on Sunday evening. The concert was at the Latter-day Saint Chapel on Main Street in Huntington. This would have been their 29th year of Christmas concerts, but the pandemic stopped them from performing for the past two years.

The conductor has always been Bryce Wilson and many of the male members have been singing together for all these years. Edward Geary welcomed the audience and paid tribute to Wilson for his dedication. Jaclyn Jeffs then gave the invocation.

The mixed men’s and women’s chorus began with a traditional West Indian carol “The Virgin Mary Had a Baby Boy” arranged by Mack Wilberg. Next, a “Nativity Medley” was followed by “Candlelight Carol.” Both choruses continued, singing “It Didn’t Begin in the Manager” and “The First Noel.” The accompanists for the evening were Annette Cook, Marilee Cox and Angela Pulli while all chorus numbers were conducted by Wilson.

Then, Allee Sitterud came to the stand and sang “O Holy Night.” She was accompanied by her grandparents, including Bart Cox on the harmonica and Marilee Cox on the piano. Heidi Hill then favored all with a flute solo “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear.” She was accompanied by Marilee Cox. Kendall Mortensen then began narration as the choir sang a Christmas cantata, “Come Ye to Bethlehem.”

Closing remarks were given by Geary. The choruses then closed the evening with “The Lord Bless and Keep You” and the benediction, which was offered by Jeff Guymon.