Mental Health & Music on Main Comes to Rio Theater

A collaborative effort brought Mental Health & Music on Main to Helper City’s Rio Theater on Thursday, Aug. 10.

This event came to life between the Helper City Fire Department, the Southeast Utah Health Department and the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties.

“Partners from all around Carbon County came together to support one another, educate the community on services offered and to promote events that are coming up in the community,” stated Amanda McIntosh.

The months of August and September prove to be busy for recovery and suicide prevention. This event came as an opportunity to bring the entities together as a united front with one common objective: promoting community wellness while also spreading awareness.

McIntosh stated that, once again, Helper Fire went above and beyond for the community by collecting donations from businesses in Helper. The donations then went toward the purchase of a 58″ Vizio TV and a couple of Bluetooth speakers.

Further donations included a complete summer activity package that contained a paddle board, two beach chairs, travel mugs and a backpack from Carbon Medical Services, as well as a self-care kit from USARA.

Beginning at 6 p.m., an open house and stroll kicked off the event. There were live musicians, information booths and more. At 7 p.m., those in attendance moved indoors for a Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) training by McIntosh. This training educates attendees on suicide statistics, ways to spot warning signs and resources.

Once the training was complete, a drawing was hosted for the aforementioned prizes. There were over 50 individuals that attended the Mental Health & Music on Main event.

“Without support from Four Corners Community Behavioral Health, the C.A.R.E. Coalition, Carbon Medical Services, Step One Services, USARA, Life Balance Recovery, Castleview Hospital, USUE Extension HEART, Kenny Driggs with West Coast Show Support, Helper City, The Rio Theatre, The Coyote’s Well Mobile Coffee Shop and Craftee Designs, this event could not have been as successful as it was,” McIntosh stated.