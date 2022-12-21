Merry Christmas From the Emery High Band

By Julie Johansen

Under the direction of instructor David Bird, the Emery High School band presented its annual Christmas concert on Monday evening. Bird opened the concert by expressing his pleasure to work with the fine musicians on stage waiting to perform. The band performed two pieces, “A Christmas Fantasy” and “Ukranian Bell Carole.”

Four band students then presented musical solos. Dazy Thatcher played a piano solo while Shaylee Issacson, accompanied by Roxanne Huntsman, played a clarinet solo. Miranda Pattillo played the guitar and sang “Mary Did You Know,” and Elizabeth Carroll performed a piano solo.

The eighth graders, seated in the audience, were then invited to the stage to accompany the high school band in the final number, “Santa The Barbarian.” Additionally, “Up On the House Top” was presented with Neal Peacock adding a dramatic narration.