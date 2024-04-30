Metro National Title Celebrates Anniversary with CCCC

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce, Carbon County Royalty and members of the community braved the rainy weather on Friday to visit Metro National Title in Price for a ribbon cutting and open house.

This event acted as a celebration for the one year anniversary of the union between South Eastern Utah Title Service and Metro National. The combination of the two work to provide better service to the people in this area. Those that visited were welcome to peruse the business and enjoy light refreshments.

“The many years of experience of our associates make it obvious why we have the confidence to successfully complete even the most challenging of tasks,” Metro National Title’s website shared. “When it comes to title insurance, we really know our business. That’s why we are now one of the top title companies in our market area.”

The title company is located at 175 East 100 South in Price and can be contacted at (435) 637-4455.