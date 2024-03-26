MHJH Cheer Receives Spirit Award

Mont Harmon Middle School competed at Cottonwood High School for the Central Spirit Rally on March 16. The Pirates are coached by Melissa Fossat, Kaylie Graham and Morgan Korenko.

“We went against four other really tough teams, most of them being junior highs. Our girls performed really well and placed third. We also received the spirit award, which is the program/school from the whole competition that brings the most spectators to the competition, our girls’ families really showed up for us. Which means the world to us,” said Coach Melissa Fossat.

“We had two cheerleaders who were entered into the Jump Off competition, they were Sarah Lasslo and Ariana Krompel-Basso. They both performed really well, we are so proud of them!” added Coach Fossat.

The eighth grade Lady Pirates in their last year with the program are Addison Hunsaker, Asylynn Denny, Corey Jackson, Cierra Cartwright, Danna Rios, Kaydree Miller, Kinlee Bradley, McKayla Benoit, Olivia Otterstorm, Sarah Lasslo and Whitley Austin.

The rest of the squad includes Ameila Murray, Anastyn Davis, Arianna Krompel-Basso, Chloe Johnson, Jordynn Ward, Kambryn Iriart, Lucy Madrid, Maggie Burdick and Reign Denny.

They will be hosting their annual Spring Show on Wednesday, March 27. Then they compete at the state competition on April 13.