Spartans Finish Strong Over Wildcats *Photo Gallery*

The Emery Spartans soccer team faced off against the Juab Wasps on Wednesday. Emery had taken the early lead in the first half, 1-0. In the second half, the Spartans would score again, but the Wasps had a sense for the back of the net, as they would get three goals and eventually finish out the game with the victory.

Next, the Richfield Wildcats visited Emery High School on Friday for a regional matchup. Emery would strike first with a goal in the first half. In the second half, the Wildcats were on the board, but Emery would get a couple more goals from Carson Childs and Ty Yost to secure the victory.

There was a solid team effort by everyone playing under the lights, from forwards and midfielders, to the defenders and goalkeepers. Emery improves to 2-3 on the year, and with the rivalry matchup against the Carbon Dinos on Wednesday, it will be sure to be a fun match to watch.