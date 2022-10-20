Michael Gene Rarick Sr. was born on February 29, 1944 in Pasadena, California. He was the second child of Pat Rarick and Ula Mae McGinnis.

He was married to his beloved wife Kelly (Doris) Lucille Sorensen on February 10, 1968 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Michael moved from Indian Springs, Nevada to Price, Utah to start a new chapter with his wife. He had three kids whom he loved dearly; Tammy, Tina, and his late son Mike Jr. Michael had twelve grandchildren that kept him on his toes and provided him with amazing fur babies.

He had a passion for traveling, playing card games of all types and dancing with the love of his life. He would go with his wife to Aztec to visit family anytime there was an opportunity to do so. He worked for mine rescue and would travel and train miners on equipment and the importance of teamwork. He retired in St. George, Utah where he spent his time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Michael Gene Rarick Sr. passed away on October 17, 2022 at the age of 78(19). He passed away surrounded by his loved ones. He is preceded in death by his mother Mae, his sister Cindy, and his son Mike Jr.