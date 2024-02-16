Middle School Wrestlers Recognized by Carbon School Board

During the Carbon School Board meeting on Wednesday, the girl and boy wrestlers of Helper Middle School (HMS) and Mont Harmon Middle School (MHMS) were recognized for their end of season accomplishments.

First to the podium were the girl wrestlers represented by Coach Brock Fausett, who started off the recognition by thanking the board for the space to practice.

The girls were able to secure second place overall for the second year in a row behind Bear River. However, Fausett stated that some of these girls were first-time wrestlers, so to be able to succeed on the state level was very exciting for the team.

Mauricia Torres secured the top spot followed by Jaide Vasquez (second), Knightlee Winder (third), Rosa Romero (third), Kallie Lefler (fourth), Braylee Ring (fifth) and Adalia Soto (fifth).

“Great things are to come in the future with these girls setting the precedent and working hard,” said Coach Fausett.

Next to the podium were the boys wrestlers represented by Taylon Abeyta. Two state champions surfaced this year with Jack Burdick and Jantz Greenhalgh earning the top podiums in their weight class.

Kayden Smith followed in second, Rody Sharp (third), Izzac McIntyre (third), Bryson Ferguson (fourth), Jerron Becker (fourth), Carter Jensen (fourth), Koen Labrum (fourth), Aedan Bridge (fourth), Cyress Atwood (fourth), LaShawn Duran (fourth), Ben Stewart (fourth), Teegan Robinson (fifth), Treysen Anderson (sixth) and Cooper Allen (sixth).

“When we look at this group of boys right here, lots of Mont Harmon, lots of Helper, the end result is we want to get these guys all to the high school to represent Carbon High School wrestling,” said Coach Abeyta. “We’re trying to build a future.”