Carbon Secures 3 Academic State Champion Titles

As the regular winter sports season comes to an end, several teams were recognized at the Carbon School Board meeting on Wednesday evening for being named Academic State Champions.

Superintendent Mika Salas explained that every team that is registered with the Utah High School Athletic Association (UHSAA) is asked to submit the team’s GPA. The Utah Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (UIAAA) then gathers the average for each team’s GPA, which landed Carbon High School (CHS) on top in three different sports.

Carbon High’s boys’ basketball team was first to the podium with a cumulative GPA of 3.946.

Head coach Jared Butler shared with the board the ease that comes with coaching when you do not have to worry about grades for your team. “These guys have done an amazing job.”

Emery High School was quick behind Carbon with a 3.881, followed by Ogden (3.88), Delta (3.857) and South Summit (3.84).

Carbon High’s cheer team was next to the podium with a cumulative GPA of 3.89.

“Their dedication in the classroom is the exact same that we get in cheer,” said head Chloe Pritt. “We couldn’t have been luckier to coach this group.”

Following Carbon, Grantsville place second with a (3.798), followed by Morgan (3.69), Juab (3.668) and Manti (3.65).

The drill team was next to the podium with a cumulative GPA of 3.896. Head coach Taylor Loveland voiced that her team maintains such high GPAs all while working hard throughout the entire year.

Following Carbon was Manti with a 3.83, South Summit High School (3.82), Emery (3.749) and Juab (3.745)