Middle Schools Come Together and Dominate the Juab Winter Classic

On Dec. 15, wrestlers from both Mont Harmon and Helper middle schools joined forces as one to participate in the Juab Winter Classic.

“Our thought process at the middle school level is to build a championship program for the high school,” said coach Taylon Abeyta. “These boys and parents put in so much time, so it’s great to see what could potentially be a really strong program at the high school level to represent the area.”

The group placed first place overall out of 16 different teams. They faced the hometown Juab team in the final duel, pulling out the successful championship victory for the young squad.

“We are very proud of these athletes, and would love to thank the coaches, parents, and anyone in the community that helped accomplish this amazing feat,” added Abeyta.

The group isn’t done yet and will now set its sights on the Beehive Brawl coming up on Jan. 12 and 13 in Richfield. After that, they will attend the 1A-4A Junior High State Tournament on Jan. 19 and 20, also in Richfield.