Lady Dinos Brawl at the Hall

The Lady Dinos wrestling team traveled to Herriman to attend Providence Hall’s Brawl at the Hall on Wednesday. Carbon placed fourth overall out of 19 different teams. Duchesne was the tournament victor with 193 massive points. Jordan took second and hometown Herriman finished third.

The Lady Dinos scored 112 team points and had 16 overall pins for the tournament. The squad was fierce, with five girls getting a top three finish, two of which were first place. Lily Clark and Madison Arroyo both stood atop the podium at the end of the tournament, winning their respective classes.

Both girls had a very similar path to the top. Clark won her first four matches by fall and won one by injury default. Arroyo won her first five by fall and one by injury default. Both wrestled well with Clark scoring 26 points for her team and Arroyo scoring 28.

Codi Shaw had a great day as well, winning four matches on the day, two by fall and two by technical fall. She placed second in her class, scoring 19 points for Carbon.

Emma Parker won three by fall for the tournament, placing third in her class, scoring 15 points. Also with a third-place finish was Grace Lamb, scoring 15 points with two pins and a tech fall.

The Lady Dinos will be home for their next event, facing Uintah on Jan. 3. Two days later, they will travel to Uintah’s hometown Vernal for the Tournament of Champions on Jan. 5 and 6.