Miller’s Landing Gets a Facelift

After three years of renovations and improvements, Miller’s Landing was debuted to the community during an open house on Wednesday. The building is owned by the Etzel family, which has been serving the community for decades through Mitchell Funeral Home.

Miller’s Landing, located on Huntington Main Street, has become known as an event center for weddings, company parties, bridal showers and more. While space for those events will continue to be offered, Mitchell Funeral Home will also use the location to honor those who have passed.

Blueprints indicate that the building was constructed in 1912. It has housed a myriad of businesses, including a bank, post office, dry goods store and furniture store. Most recently, the space was used as an event space.

When the Etzel family purchased the building, a long list of improvements were addressed. The building now features many upgrades, including new floors and paint, upgraded restrooms, a new HVAC system and a high-quality sound system.

The space still includes a kitchen, which will be beneficial for those hosting events. Miller’s Landing also has a full stock of tables and chairs, linens, dinnerware and more. In addition, the apartment upstairs has received a facelift and now serves primarily as a bridal suite.

Miller’s Landing is located at 123 North Main Street in Huntington. For more information on the space or to schedule an event, contact (435) 637-2668. Those interested can also schedule funeral services at Miller’s Lading through Mitchell Funeral Home.