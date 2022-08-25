Pinnacle Panthers Welcomed Back to School

Pinnacle Canyon Academy was officially back in session for all grades on Aug. 24. To celebrate, the academy hosted a back to school night for parents and students on Monday.

This event was for all grades, K-12, and gave parents an opportunity to visit the school and get to know their child’s teacher and the classroom layout prior to school beginning. To start, everyone was welcomed into the high school’s gymnasium while updates were presented.

Parents and students were also reminded that Pinnacle has a strict no-bullying policy. Parents were also encouraged to report any bullying that their child may experience throughout the year.

Following the announcements, the crowd dispersed and were welcomed to both the elementary and the high school in order for their student to meet their new teachers.

Once the meet and greet had commenced, all in attendance were presented with a meal ticket. These tickets were utilized for a free dinner that was provided by Ruben’s Barbecue, Tallies and Smallies, and Angel’s Cravings, which are all local food trucks.