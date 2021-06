The Jr. High School Rodeo Association Finals took place in Heber on May 29.

Local Kanyon Mills was hoping for a better showing in breakaway after tying for 13th place in the end of May. Mills did just that, catching all three of his calves. When the dust was settled, Mills’ time was the fastest and he took first place at the state finals.

The win qualified Mills for the national competition in Iowa later this summer. Kanyon Mills is the son of Dusty and Shawna Mills of Price.