Mini, Little and Junior Miss Carbon County 2024 Crowned

By Taren Powell

The 2024 Mini, Little and Junior Miss Carbon County Pageant took place on Friday, Aug. 18 at Mont Harmon Middle School. There were 12 girls who competed for the three crowns. All age groups were judged based on five categories, which included a private interview with judges, most photogenic, outfit of choice, talent, and formal wear and onstage interview.

The Mini, Little and Junior contestants were also asked to participate in a food drive. The contestant in each age division who collected the most cans would receive the Hunger Hero Award.

In the Mini Miss division, Layla Everett received the Hunger Hero Award and People’s Choice Award while Perri Mitchell received the Most Photogenic Award. In the Little Miss group, Makyla Labrum was awarded as People’s Choice, Azita Torres received the Hunger Hero Award and Brighton Moore was voted Most Photogenic. The Most Photogenic, Hunger Hero Award and People’s Choice went to Taylee Brower in the Junior Miss Carbon County category.

At the end of the evening, Perri Mitchell was crowned the 2024 Mini Miss Carbon County. Payton Marrelli was crowned the new Little Miss Carbon County, with Makyla Labrum as her first attendant and Paisley Jenkins as her second attendant. Linaya Peacock took home the crown as Junior Miss Carbon County 2024.

The Miss Carbon County Board would like to thank all of the contestants and their families, the Carbon County Commissioners, Kiwanis of Price City and the rest of their amazing sponsors. They would also like to thank Mont Harmon Middle School and the staff for making this pageant possible.