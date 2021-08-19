Miss Emery Royalty Hosts Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser

By Julie Johansen

Emery County Royalty hosted its annual golf tournament fundraiser at Millsite Golf Course on Saturday. Even with the dry conditions at the golf course, there was a great turn out as nine teams participated in the tournament.

Magnuson Lumber, Desertview Credit Union and Genco sponsored five of the teams and the other four teams were individuals that organized their own teams. The tournament began with a welcome and information from Kasey Edgehouse before Miss Emery thanked the golfers for being there and supporting them.

After the tournament, the players met for a luncheon where the teams were awarded prizes and the Miss Emery Royalty hosted a raffle. Appreciation was extended to those that donated items for the raffle, including Magnuson Lumber, Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, Ungerman Meats, Cup of Joe’s, Freckled Cow, Stewart’s Market, Doggone Pretty Pet Spa, Auto City, Genco, Lammy’s, Christy’s Salon Sensations, Lisa Cox, J&D Auto, JN Auto, King Koal Theatre, Studio 400, Ace Auto & Trailer Sales, and Desertview Federal Credit Union.

Miss Emery Royalty would like to thank the Millsite Golf Course, Kasey Edgehouse, Nancy Draft and Patsy Stoddard as well as the golf participants, businesses and individuals that helped make this a successful fundraiser. They shared that everyone had a great time, played well and the support from the community was overwhelming.