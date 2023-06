James Bryce Bryner, son of Christian and Liz Bryner, is returning home from two years as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served one year in the Japan Nagoya Mission and one year in the Washington DC South Mission. He will be reporting on his mission Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at 175 North Ranch Road, Price, UT. All are welcome.