Surf’s Up at Price City’s Culture Connection

Instrumental surf band Johnny Utah brought beach vibes to the Peace Garden on Thursday evening to kick off Price City‘s 2023 Culture Connection series.

Based out of Salt Lake City, Johnny Utah covered popular classics from the surf era, such as The Ventures, The Shadows and The Astronauts. The band played a few originals as well to get the crowd on their feet.

Culture Connection will continue throughout the summer with a live performance at the Peace Garden on Thursdays at 7 p.m. The city advises the citizens to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on the grass.

Next week’s performance will be from Fat in the Fire, which plays a mixture of bluegrass, jazz, old country and Celtic music.