Monte Raymond Bye passed away on Monday, April 18th, 2022 at 8:20 a.m. after spending many years living with the effects of a dirt bike accident on a scout outing in 1982. Monte was born on October 18, 1945 in St. Paul Minnesota to Raymond Sigurd and Mary Clarissa Edwards. He was named after his father and was the firstborn child in his family.

As a child he,….

He always had a fascination with fast cars and auto mechanics and just “knew” how an engine worked. He was innately born with a mechanic’s brain! He passed this gift down to several of his children and grandchildren.

He served a full time mission in Edinburgh Scotland from 1966-1968. He came home with a kilt and bagpipes and married his high school sweetheart shortly after returning, whom he had been writing diligently the whole time.He wrote beautiful love letters and several poems to her while he was serving those 2 ½ years in Scotland.

On February 4, 1969, he married Norene Shurtleff and they were sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were married 9 years and were blessed with 3 children, Kelley Lyn Bolin (Don), Brent Miller, and Monte Troy (Wendy).

He attended BYU for a few years and then began a career in auto mechanics. His first marriage dissolved and was remarried in 1977 to Shellie. Monte was a very kind and compassionate man and he took in Shellie’s two girl,s Aundreia Gallegos (Anthony) and Khris Houston (Neil). He adopted them as his own and they had another daughter together, Alyson Garcia (Chris Grady).

Monte began working in the coal mine in and came back to church in 1980 and served faithfully in his ward. He served as the scout master in 1982 and was on a scout outing when he was hurt in the accident. He is lucky to be alive! His life was spared so we could learn to love like he did. He has suffered many challenging years of physical and mental struggles due to his accident. He has lived a long time with his disabilities, yet he always tried to make others smile. He always tried to make light of any situation and had the most happy go lucky attitude… most of the time! There were definitely times of major frustration when he couldn’t do the things he used to be able to do. It was very hard for him to not have the nimble dexterity he had before to work on car engines! His mind told him he could do it, but his body was not able to make the connections physically to make those thoughts happen… pure frustration!

He has joined his Mother, Father and his sister Marianne on the other side in a joyful reunion. He is survived by his 3 siblings – brother Joseph (Linda), and 2 sisters Christine Holloway (Terry), and Ginny Moon (Jim), his 6 children – Kelley Lyn Bolin (Don), Brent Miller, Monte Troy (Wendy), Aundreia Gallegos (Anthony), Khris Houston (Neil), and Alyson Garcia (Chris Grady). He will be missed by all those left behind, including 20 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Orem Rehab and Skilled Nursing staff for all of their loving care during these many years that Monte lived at the facility. He had many friends and staff members who grew to love him and cared well for him.

Internment will be at the Charleston Cemetery where he will be buried with his Father, Mother and sister. Viewing and Services at the LDS chapel in Orem, 500 S. 600 W. 9:30-10:45 a.m.: Viewing. 11:00-12:00 p.m.: Funeral