Monticello Welcomes Green River

Monticello welcomed Green River for a conference match on Thursday, ready to battle. From the start, Monticello overpowered the Lady Pirates, leading 25-10 in the first set.

The gap in scoring continued through the second set when the Lady Buckaroos secured another victory, 25-15. Monticello secured another 25 points in the third to sweep the game, 3-0.

The Lady Pirates (4-9, 3-4 Region 19) have two games left in the regular season. Next, they will welcome Caprock for a non-region matchup on Oct. 4.