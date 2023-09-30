Doug Miller Presents USU Eastern Updates

During the September Carbon County Chamber of Commerce luncheon, USU Eastern Associate Vice President Dr. Doug Miller was invited to update the chamber members on all things USU Eastern.

Miller began by stating that one of the things that the university is emphasizing right now is entry at any point of an academic process. There are a myriad of degrees that can be completed at USU Eastern. Another big emphasis that Miller addressed during his presentation are initiatives that are being put in place to support the students that are within Carbon and Emery counties.

He explained that, through a conversation regarding an Emery County native that has been an impressive force as a veterinarian, there was a scholarship fund created that is aimed at the local students that are going into pre-vet, pre-med programs. This will boost tuition for a full scholarship for those students and they will be able to finish their bachelor program locally before attending the veterinarian program in Logan.

Four-year scholarship options are also being rolled out. USU Eastern will now feature the same scholarship options that are available at the Logan campus and there are GPA-qualified options for the scholarships.

Miller informed the chamber that they are also designing additional programs to incentivize students to stay in the area and see what USU Eastern can offer. These programs will be specifically targeted for Carbon and Emery students, giving them offers to stay in the area and grow here.

Miller stated that they are sending out some of the most critical resources, the students, who go elsewhere and are not returning. If that can be combated, it will bring in more economic development, localized growth and more.

Those at USU Eastern have been looking at the number of enrollments and one trend identified was that they are losing students from Carbon and Emery counties. This is something that they are monitoring to determine whether it is an ongoing trend or not. They are also looking at how many students they are bringing from over the mountain to determine if it compensates for local losses.

Miller explained that his preference is to take action to keep local students here, regardless. One thing they have learned is that there are students who want to have online or virtual education options, but also want the campus life experiences.

“It’s difficult to provide that, but we’re getting closer to having a meaningful method to do so,” Miller stated.

Those that are interested in learning more about USU Eastern can visit its website, or call (435) 613-5000.