Mopsy Takes the Stage at the Peace Garden Parties

The summer’s Culture Connections series continued on Thursday evening, following a slight weather-related delay, in the Price City Peace Garden, welcoming three-man group Mopsy to the stage.

Mopsy, a band based out of Salt Lake City, entertained the crowd with a mix of original songs and covers of classics, such as The Beatles.

Culture Connection, or the Peace Garden Parties, is hosted every Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. and brings something for everyone with local vendors and delicious food.

To stay up to date with Culture Connection’s weekly performers and vendors, follow Culture Connection on Facebook. If you are interested in becoming a vendor during Culture Connection, please click here.