Mountain America Credit Union Awards Scholarship to CHS Student

120 high school students from the credit union’s six-state footprint received $2,500 scholarships

Press Release

Mountain America Credit Union recently awarded Lindsey Snow from Carbon High School with a $2,500 Elevate Scholarship to support her academic dreams. The Elevate Scholarships were established in an effort to increase the community’s access to higher education and improve individuals’ quality of life.

“Education plays a critical role in preparing people for a successful future and we’re honored to contribute to Lindsey’s ongoing ability to pursue her educational dreams,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union. “We strive every day to make a difference in the lives of our members and give back to the communities in which we live and work. This is a prime example of one of the ways we support our youth in pursuing higher education.”

Snow plans to attend Utah Tech University beginning in the 2023 fall semester. She will focus on earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Following the completion of her degree, she will pursue a career in radiology, specializing in mammography.

Chris D. Winfree, former principal at Carbon High School, wrote a letter of recommendation, praising Snow’s will to succeed and outstanding character.

“Lindsey is one of the most dedicated and hardworking people I know. She is creative and imaginative, but on top of that, she has the will and determination to take her unique ideas and see them come to fruition. She is committed to putting in the time and effort to accomplish her goals. Through her hard work, integrity, dedication and leadership abilities, Lindsey will accomplish amazing things in her future.”

The criteria used to assess candidates includes factors like school records; character and core values; work ethic and experience; community involvement; and contributions and leadership in action.

The Mountain America Foundation was created to strengthen the credit union’s humanitarian-driven commitment to serve the communities within its six-state footprint. The foundation is committed to enlisting the community to support charitable causes by extending an invitation for others to do good. This invitation extends to employees, credit union members and anyone with a desire to provide a helping hand to meaningful causes. The Elevate Scholarship Program is the first of many initiatives rolled out since the foundation was announced in 2022.

For more information about the Elevate Scholarship Program, visit macu.com/graduate. Additional details about the Mountain America Foundation can be found at macu.com/foundation.