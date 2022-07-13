Movin’ & Groovin’ on Helper Main Street

The Helper Saturday Vibes fun continued into the summer as yet another event was hosted on Helper’s Main Street on Saturday, July 9.

The theme for the event this go around was “Movin’ & Groovin'” and the Vibes Team explained that it worked to celebrate all of the recreation opportunities that the Carbon Corridor has to offer. This includes hiking, biking, rafting, climbing and much more, creating something for everyone in the area. The Vibes Team urged attendees not to miss local Taylor Powelson, who taught an all-ages and all-levels movement activity in the park at 7 p.m. that evening.