Movin’ & Groovin’ on Helper Main Street

The Helper Saturday Vibes fun continued into the summer as yet another event was hosted on Helper’s Main Street on Saturday, July 9.
The theme for the event this go around was “Movin’ & Groovin'” and the Vibes Team explained that it worked to celebrate all of the recreation opportunities that the Carbon Corridor has to offer. This includes hiking, biking, rafting, climbing and much more, creating something for everyone in the area. The Vibes Team urged attendees not to miss local Taylor Powelson, who taught an all-ages and all-levels movement activity in the park at 7 p.m. that evening.
Memphis McCool took the stage first, kicking off the evening at 5 p.m. They were followed by Mothers of Mayhem from 8 p.m. until event closing time. The speciality cocktail for the evening was a strawberry basil margarita and the featured food truck was Ruben’s BBQ.
It was explained that the prior Saturday Vibes event had slightly lower attendance as a result of stormy afternoon weather. However, there was still an estimated 1,250 guests, 78% of them residing within Carbon County and 22% outside of the area. It was explained that there were visitors from Main, Minnesota, Wyoming and Arizona.