Multicultural Resource Fair Brings Community Together

Over 15 community organizations providing mental health, early childhood, career education and legal resources came together on Saturday, Nov. 4 for the Multicultural Resource Fair.

This was hosted at the USU Eastern Jennifer Leavitt Student Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and was a free event that featured giveaways, entertainment, light refreshments and resource tables.

The fair featured entertainment from the Carbon County Royalty, USU Eastern drumline, Ben Mead and more. Presentations included the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments, Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness, Utah Area Health Education Centers and Donor Connect.

Those that brought the fair together included, but was not limited to, the Southeast Utah Health Department, Four Corners Community Behavioral Health, Southeast Early Intervention, USU Eastern and the CARE Coalition.