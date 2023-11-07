Price Youth Soccer Association Concludes Fall 2023 Season

Press Release

The Price Youth Soccer Association (PYSA) recently finished up the fall 2023 season. PYSA’s competitive program, Voltage FC, had nine teams participate in the fall season with a strong showing in tournaments played before and after the season. The Voltage FC competitive teams hosted 37 home games between the Carbon County Soccer Complex and the USU Eastern BDAC field.

PYSA also offers a recreational program to youth ages three to 15. The program had 153 participants, creating teams from U5 through U15 age groups. The recreational program is a great place to start young players wanting to play the great game of soccer. The rec program is where youth referees can begin their journey into officiating the game as well.

The Voltage FC U13 girls’ team, led by Amber Smith, competed in the Utah Celtic Cup in August. The team went undefeated through group play, advancing to the final. During the last minute of the final, the score was tied 2-2 when Voltage put the ball in the back of the net for the win.

The Voltage FC U18 boys’ team, led by Tracy Brady, Doug Morris and Robert McEvoy, competed in the Hero’s Cup hosted in Mesquite, Nev. on Nov. 3-5. The team came up short in their first game against Layton Strikers, losing 1-0. The second match was a club clash where the Voltage U18 team played the Voltage U16 team. The U18 boys had the edge with a 2-0 win. The Voltage U18 team came out with a 2-1 win against their third opponent, the Utah Celtics. This set the stage for a game 1 repeat against the Layton Strikers. Voltage FC, now down to one sub due to injuries, played their hearts out and kept their composure for 80 minutes, coming away with a 3-1 win over the Strikers. Congratulations to these teams for becoming cup champions.

Do you have a player that loves soccer and want to find a way to help them break into the competitive world? The best place to start is with the PYSA recreational league. PYSA recreational soccer registration is open now. The deadline to register is Feb. 1. To register, you just need to go to the website, priceyouthsoccer.com. Under “recreational” is the link for both new registrations and returning fall participant registrations.