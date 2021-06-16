Multiple Agencies Respond to Auto Parts Yard Fire in East Carbon

Earlier this week, a large auto parts yard fire in East Carbon was reported to dispatch. Crews responded to the scene to contain the blaze, which quickly spread to the surrounding brush.

It was reported by the Price City Fire Department that there were no injuries associated with the fire and that a standard investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Wellington City Fire Chief Matt Perea remarked that the first type 6 brush truck team that consisted of Anthony Powell, Brandi Davis and Mark Larsen were instrumental in helping to slow down and contain the rapidly spreading brush fire.

“These professionals understood the risk posed by this fire,” stated Chief Perea.

He also stated that the second due truck consisting of a type 1 engine staffed by firefighters Becky Blegg and Bethany Perea were assigned to the interior of the salvage yard to begin suppression operations on two fully involved wide trailers.

“It’s a thankless job, so here’s one from your ever-impressed Chief,” shared Chief Perea.

Price Fire thanked East Carbon Fire, Wellington Fire, Helper Fire, State Forestry and Savage for their diligent work.