Emery County is actively seeking a citizen interested in filling (1) a position on the Museum of the San Rafael Board.

The vacancy is for one (1) four (4) year terms beginning in April 2023

You may obtain a volunteer form online at emerycounty.com or the Clerk/Auditor’s Office during regular business hours. The volunteer form will need to be returned to the Clerk/Auditor’s Office, 75 E Main Street, PO Box 629, Castle Dale, Utah, 84513 by Wednesday, March 15, 2023, by the close of business.

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 1 and March 8, 2023.