BID NOTICE

Carbon County Sheriffs Office will accept sealed bids for one (1) vehicle with specifications as listed:

Medium Full Size four-wheel drive SUV

New or used with fewer than 20,000 miles

No major accidents

Police package or Special Service package preferred, but not required

Color preferences are black, silver, charcoal or grey

Carbon County will be responsible for purchasing and installing police equipment

All options and other features as well as maintenance and warranty information must be included with bid(s).

Bids are due no later than 5:00 p.m. March 14, 2023 and must be submitted to the Carbon County Clerk/Auditor’s Office at the Carbon County Administration Building located at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501.

Bid opening date is March 15, 2023 at a regular commission meeting beginning at 4:30 pm in the Commission Chambers of the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North Price, Utah.

Carbon County is not responsible for bids that are received late due to delays in delivery by any source.

Faxed and emailed bids are NOT accepted.

PLEASE NOTE: On the outside of a sealed envelope for each vehicle write:

“Police SUV”

Carbon County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality of any bid and select the bid, which in the opinion of the County, provides the best product, warranty and/or service for the County.

For more information please contact the Carbon County Sheriffs Office at ( 435) 636-3251.

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 1 and March 8, 2023.