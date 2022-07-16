Music in the Park Enjoyed Once Again

The Price City Peace Garden is the place to be on Thursday evenings throughout the summer, which proved true once again as Culture Connection continued to wow the crowd.

This week, the Music in the Park series brought JD & The Brass Saddle Band as well as Grimwood to the stage.

Culture Connection is known as family-friendly fun event. Those that attend are able to enjoy not only the live entertainment, but food and various vendors as well.

Next up, the Music in the Park series will continue on July 21 with The 23rd Army Band, beginning promptly at 7 p.m.