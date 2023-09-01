Mustangs Race Past Green River

ETV News Stock Photo by Robin Hunt

Two huge innings put Bryce Valley ahead of the Pirates in a region game on Wednesday. Green River traveled to Tropic for the matchup.

The Pirates opened up the scoring with a run in the first inning. Green River added two more in the second before the Mustangs caught fire in the bottom of the inning. Bryce Valley plated seven runs to take the 7-3 lead.

Green River remained steady, adding a run in both the fourth and fifth innings to narrow the score to 7-5. The Mustangs were not done, however, and plated eight more runs in the sixth to seal the victory, 15-5.

Ryker Meadows had a triple in the game while Hoyt Hunt, Luis Hernandez and Jason Hernandez each recorded a double. Raul Mendoza, Jarrett Guerrera and Jason Hernandez had an RBI apiece.

The bump was shared by Cristian Venzor, Jarrett Guerrera, Rolando Anguiano and Jason Hernandez as all four Pirates pitched in the game.

Green River (2-6, 1-5 1A South) will next host Panguitch (14-2, 8-1 1A South) on Friday. The region matchup will get underway at 3 p.m.