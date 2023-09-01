Panthers Fall to Reigning Champs

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

Pinnacle faced Piute, the 2022 1A State Champs, in a tough matchup on Wednesday. The Thunderbirds had the home field advantage as the Panthers made the trip to Junction.

The Panthers opened up the scoring in the first inning with a run. Piute responded with four runs of its own in the bottom of the inning to take the early 4-1 advantage.

The Thunderbirds plated two more in the second and carried that momentum to the third, adding six runs to take the 12-1 lead. Pinnacle rallied in the fifth, adding one more run, but it was not enough as Piute took this one 12-2.

Joey Howell had a double in the game while Bryson Shumway and Domonick Huitt each recorded an RBI. The trio of Shumway, Brody Howell and Joey Howell shared the mound in the loss.

Pinnacle (1-9, 0-6, Region 1A South) will have a quick turnaround as the team hosts Bryce Valley (7-7, 5-3 1A South) on Friday. The region action will get underway at 3 p.m.