Nancy Ann Trujillo Montoya passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on July 6th, 2021, of natural causes related to a lengthy battle with a rare muscle disease. Nancy was born to Sigefredo Trujillo and Lugy Montoya Trujillo in Monero, New Mexico on August 12th, 1940, and spent her childhood in Carbon County, Utah with her six siblings. As a young woman she worked at a local pharmacy until graduating high school from Carbon High, in Price, Utah. Shortly after high school, she married Erlindo A. Montoya on June 10th, 1961 in Helper, Utah. Together Erlindo’s career took them to Ogden, Utah and shortly after they settled in the Salt Lake Valley where they built their forever home and raised five children. Her family was her pride and joy that she dedicated every moment of her life to which later included her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was the center of our family, our protector with a smile that brightened a room and welcomed everyone into her home where she always provided comfort and care while loving unconditionally. She was an immaculate house keeper, some would say she owned stock in paper towels and bleach. She also had a love for dance from a young age. You would surely find her on the dancefloor doing the twist or the jitterbug at any family celebration or wedding.

Nancy is survived by her children, Debbie Jones (Tom), Judy Wayman (Scott), RaNae Montoya, Kristin Montoya, and Greg Montoya. 9 Grandchildren, Jory Grennon (Aaron), Danyale Delon, Breann Wayman, Alissa Bennett (Brady), Brandon Wayman (Amber), Kelsey Grossaint (Colton), Angel Montoya, Christianna Archuleta, and Antonio Montoya. 5 Great Grandchildren, Rain Jones, Noah Bennett, Liam Bennett, Sophia Bennett, and Harper Grossaint. 3 Step Great Grandchildren, Brody Grennon, Chloe Grennon, and Sarah Grennon. Preceded in death by her Husband Erlindo A Montoya, Father Sigefredo Trujillo, Mother Lugy Stoker, Step-Father Fred Stoker, and Brother Lou Trujillo.

We invite family and friends to a viewing and funeral service to be held Monday July 12th, 2021 from 11am-1:30pm at Premier Funeral Services 67 East 8000 South Midvale, Utah. Dedication to the grave to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South Sandy, Utah.

