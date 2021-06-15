New Active COVID-19 Cases Reported in Southeast Utah

There have been 9 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past four days in Carbon County, bringing the total up to 1,711 cases in the county. Of those, 1,675 have recovered and one is currently hospitalized.

Emery County continues to trend slightly lower, with three new cases in the same allotted time. In total, Emery County has had 952 cases, of which 937 have recovered and one is currently hospitalized.

Grand County recorded four new cases, bringing the total to 1,036. 1,023 of those have recovered from COVID-19 and there are no current hospitalizations for Grand.

Carbon County remains in the moderate transition level. Emery County is in the low transition level while Grand County is in the high transition level. Visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website here for more information.