New Additions at the Wee Bit Wicked Witches Celebration

By Julie Johansen

The fifth annual Wee Bit Wicked Witches Ball was another success on Friday, Oct. 6 in Huntington.

Many food and craft vendors filled the city park on Main Street from 5 p.m. until late in the evening. New this year was an escape room where everyone could try out their investigative skills. More witches also filled the park, most with elaborate witch costumes. A live and silent auction was held with proceeds going to benefit the “Shop With a Cop.”

At 7:30 p.m., Huntington’s Center Street was lined with spectators to watch the impressive light parade. Fire engines, UTVs, floats and wagons were all decorated in lights and even witches smoke to the delight of all. The Witches Ball followed, where everyone could dance with the witches.