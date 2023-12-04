New Banners Presented to EHS Student Body

By Julie Johansen

The Emery High Student Council presented the student body with three new banners at an assembly last week. The banners included sports, clubs and new state banner for volleyball.

These banners were to improve unity in the student body, organizations and athletics. Four to five juniors and seniors were nominated by coaches and advisors. Then, each category was selected at random as to whom would represent their specific sport or club.

The banners were then placed on the top walls of the Spartan Center.