New Business Debuts on Huntington Main Street

A new business has opened its doors on Huntington Main Street. The Emery County Business Chamber welcomed Enchanted Rocks & Gifts to the local business community with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday afternoon.

The business is owned and operated by Sharon Kirchner, who said that owning her own business has been a lifelong dream. “I have wanted to do something of my own my whole life,” she said.

This came in the form of Enchanted Rocks & Gifts, which offers a variety of unique items. At the business, customers will finds rocks, crystals, jewelry and souvenirs. The gift offerings are continuing to expand and Pink Zebra is planning to join the mix soon.

Kirchner has been intrigued by rocks and crystals since she was a child, and she has fostered that love as an adult. Customers that pursue the shop will be welcomed with a wealth of knowledge on different crystals, along with their origins and energies.

The rocks and crystals in the shop have been sourced throughout the world, including pieces found in Southeast Utah. In addition, the shop features Kirchner’s own paintings, which are also on sale.

Enchanted Rocks & Gifts is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The business is located at 115 North Main Street in Huntington and can be contacted at (435) 687-7625.

Those that wish to learn more about rocks and crystals, as well as stay updated on the business and its offerings, are encouraged to join Kirchner’s Facebook group.