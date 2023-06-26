New Businesses Welcomed to Huntington City

By Julie Johansen

As the Huntington City Council meeting began on Wednesday, June 21, a citizen spoke to the council with concerns about slick places on the city’s splash pad. He voiced a concern that the youth playing there could fall and be injured. The council assured him that it would be looked at and taken care of immediately.

Three business licenses were then approved; Antea USA, Inc., an environmental health and safety consulting company, Unlimited Electric, Inc., owned by Jason Mayne, and Halliday Wood Work.

Next, a public hearing was opened to discuss adjusting the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, including decreases and increases in revenue, and the Fiscal Year 2024 budget. Following the explanations made by Huntington City Treasurer Ronni Torre and no public comments, the hearing was closed. Resolutions to adopt these budgets were then approved. The county tax rate was also certified by the council.

City sidewalk construction done by B Hansen Construction for $80,000 was approved. Bids for crack seal work were also opened. The low bid of $50,000, which came from C and M, was awarded by the city. Work should begin in August.

Councilman Judd Beagley then addressed the council about the need for mulch at the city playgrounds. He requested at least a six-inch padding around all of the playground toys and equipment.

During council and staff reports, it was noted that the new tractor would arrive around July 10. Also, Heritage Days was well on its way and all had helped in preparation for the celebration.