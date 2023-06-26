Castle Country Classic Livestock Show Returns

Carbon and Emery youth competed in the Castle Country Classic Livestock Show on June 22 and 23 in Ferron. Over $3,500 in cash prizes as well as 58 belt buckles were awarded following two days of competition.
This year’s judge was Kaley Pieper from Fowler, Colorado. Pieper has been involved in the livestock industry from an early age, participating in the Future Farmers of America program, 4H livestock judging, and showing sheep, pigs, and cattle. She earned associate degrees in Ag Communication and Animal Science from Casper College.
The show began with weigh-ins on Thursday morning. The exhibitor meeting followed along with goat, lamb, steer and hog showmanship. Peewee showmanship took place after each species. On Friday, showings included market hogs, steer, lamb and goat.
After two days of competition, the winners were announced as follows:
Senior Beef Showmanship
Grand – Addie Hurst
Reserve – Carlie Hurst
Third – Haylie McArthur
Fourth – Charity Jewkes
Junior Beef Showmanship
Grand – Bristol Ward
Reserve – Brogan Ward
Third – Allison Jeffs
Fourth – Jack Behling
Senior Goat Showmanship
Grand – Jaxsten Thayn
Reserve – Haiden Thayn
Third – Kaydence Farley
Fourth – Paige Farley
Intermediate Goat Showmanship
Grand – Walker Hiatt
Reserve – Peyton Kirkwood
Third – Kaden Mills
Fourth – Abbie Gardner
Junior Goat Showmanship
Grand – Aceden Thayn
Reserve – Devlin Thatcher
Third – Swayzie Thornley
Fourth – Jacob Reed
Senior Lamb Showmanship
Grand – Haiden Thayn
Reserve – Jaxsten Thayn
Third – Cassidy Gilbert
Fourth – Kaydence Farley
Intermediate Lamb Showmanship
Grand – Walker Hiatt
Reserve – Austyn Nielsen
Third- Kaden Mills
Fourth – Kodee Behling
Junior Lamb Showmanship
Grand – Aceden Thayn
Reserve – Swayzie Thornley
Third – Jensen Brewer
Fourth – Ben Brewer
Senior Swine Showmanship
Grand – Jaxsten Thayn
Reserve – Madalynn Whimpey
Third – Haiden Thayn
Fourth – Cassidy Gilbert
Intermediate Swine Showmanship
Grand – Daytan Worwood
Reserve – Ryleigh Whimpey
Third – Evelyn Conover
Fourth – Kasandra Underwood
Junior Swine Showmanship
Grand – Kaz Worwood
Reserve – Aceden Thayn
Third – Parker Conover
Fourth – AnnaBelle Jeffs
Market Beef
Grand – Jack Behling
Reserve – Bristol Ward
Third – Carlie Hurst
Market Goat
Grand – Walker Hiatt
Reserve – Jaxsten Thayn
Third – Brett Rasmussen
Market Lamb
Grand – Jaxsten Thayn
Reserve – Haiden Thayn
Third – Kadence Farley
Market Swine
Grand – Haiden Thayn
Reserve – Evelyn Conover
Third – Ryleigh Whimpey
PEEWEE
Goats
Grand – Ava Crosland
Reserve – Koree Behling
Third – Jordan Gardner
Lambs
Grand – Ava Crosland
Reserve – Koree Behling
Third – Tayleigh Allred
Swine
Grand – Nyka Worwood
Reserve – Jaxx Jeffs
Third – Jett Jeffs