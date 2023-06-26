Castle Country Classic Livestock Show Returns

Carbon and Emery youth competed in the Castle Country Classic Livestock Show on June 22 and 23 in Ferron. Over $3,500 in cash prizes as well as 58 belt buckles were awarded following two days of competition.

This year’s judge was Kaley Pieper from Fowler, Colorado. Pieper has been involved in the livestock industry from an early age, participating in the Future Farmers of America program, 4H livestock judging, and showing sheep, pigs, and cattle. She earned associate degrees in Ag Communication and Animal Science from Casper College.

The show began with weigh-ins on Thursday morning. The exhibitor meeting followed along with goat, lamb, steer and hog showmanship. Peewee showmanship took place after each species. On Friday, showings included market hogs, steer, lamb and goat.

After two days of competition, the winners were announced as follows:

Senior Beef Showmanship

Grand – Addie Hurst

Reserve – Carlie Hurst

Third – Haylie McArthur

Fourth – Charity Jewkes

Junior Beef Showmanship

Grand – Bristol Ward

Reserve – Brogan Ward

Third – Allison Jeffs

Fourth – Jack Behling

Senior Goat Showmanship

Grand – Jaxsten Thayn

Reserve – Haiden Thayn

Third – Kaydence Farley

Fourth – Paige Farley

Intermediate Goat Showmanship

Grand – Walker Hiatt

Reserve – Peyton Kirkwood

Third – Kaden Mills

Fourth – Abbie Gardner

Junior Goat Showmanship

Grand – Aceden Thayn

Reserve – Devlin Thatcher

Third – Swayzie Thornley

Fourth – Jacob Reed

Senior Lamb Showmanship

Grand – Haiden Thayn

Reserve – Jaxsten Thayn

Third – Cassidy Gilbert

Fourth – Kaydence Farley

Intermediate Lamb Showmanship

Grand – Walker Hiatt

Reserve – Austyn Nielsen

Third- Kaden Mills

Fourth – Kodee Behling

Junior Lamb Showmanship

Grand – Aceden Thayn

Reserve – Swayzie Thornley

Third – Jensen Brewer

Fourth – Ben Brewer

Senior Swine Showmanship

Grand – Jaxsten Thayn

Reserve – Madalynn Whimpey

Third – Haiden Thayn

Fourth – Cassidy Gilbert

Intermediate Swine Showmanship

Grand – Daytan Worwood

Reserve – Ryleigh Whimpey

Third – Evelyn Conover

Fourth – Kasandra Underwood

Junior Swine Showmanship

Grand – Kaz Worwood

Reserve – Aceden Thayn

Third – Parker Conover

Fourth – AnnaBelle Jeffs

Market Beef

Grand – Jack Behling

Reserve – Bristol Ward

Third – Carlie Hurst

Market Goat

Grand – Walker Hiatt

Reserve – Jaxsten Thayn

Third – Brett Rasmussen

Market Lamb

Grand – Jaxsten Thayn

Reserve – Haiden Thayn

Third – Kadence Farley

Market Swine

Grand – Haiden Thayn

Reserve – Evelyn Conover

Third – Ryleigh Whimpey

PEEWEE

Goats

Grand – Ava Crosland

Reserve – Koree Behling

Third – Jordan Gardner

Lambs

Grand – Ava Crosland

Reserve – Koree Behling

Third – Tayleigh Allred

Swine

Grand – Nyka Worwood

Reserve – Jaxx Jeffs

Third – Jett Jeffs