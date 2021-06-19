New Fire Reported in Indian Canyon

A new wildfire was reported in Indian Canyon on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the fire is burning between Matthis Canyon and Dry Canyon (Indian Canyon) east of Hwy 191. At this time, the burn is approximately two acres with a moderate rate of spread. Smoke jumpers that were stationed at the Price Airport have been mobilized due to the difficult access and rough terrain.

No closures or evacuations have been released at this time. Check back with ETV News for more information as it becomes available.