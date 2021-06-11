Bennion Creek Fire Remains Steady

Bennion Creek Fire: 8,313 acres, 45% containment. Began June 4, 2021.

Update: Acreage on the Bennion Creek Fire remains at 8,313 acres, and containment on the Fire has increased to 45%. A printable version of today’s fire map may be found here: https://tinyurl.com/3bjbhvtp .

Firefighters have continued to make good progress over the entire fire perimeter. Crews are using hose lays along the southwestern corner, to strengthen that fire line. North of Bennion Creek, crews will continue to work deeper in to the higher country. Containment on the northern edge continues to increase as crews continue their effort to establish control lines around areas of heat. The eastern edge of the fire, including the spot over Starvation Road, is being patrolled for any areas of isolated heat. Suppression repair work on these contained lines has begun. Work will continue on the southeast corner of the fire, securing and enhancing the fire line.

Weather: A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for the fire through Sunday evening. Dry thunderstorms are expected through this evening which may produce erratic winds and gusty outflows of up to 60 mph. The highest chance for these storms is between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Temperatures today will reach to 84° on the ridgetops, and humidity levels are at 12-22%. Winds on Sunday are expected to strengthen out of the northwest, with slightly decreased humidity levels.

Resources: A total of 283 firefighters are assigned to the fire. Resources include 10 hand crews, 5 helicopters, 14 Engines, and 1 dozer.

Closures: Bennion Ridge Road, Forest Road 0008 (Bear Ridge Road), Starvation Road, and Fish Creek Trail. These closures are for public and firefighter safety.

Restrictions: There are fire restrictions in effect on state and Utah BLM lands. A Stage 1 Fire Restriction is in effect on the Manti-La Sal. Complete information on all of these restrictions may be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/announcements/7518/ .

Jurisdiction: The fire is in the jurisdiction of the Manti-La Sal National Forest, Bureau of Land Mana