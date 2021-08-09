New Look at the Blue and White Game *Photo Gallery*

The annual Blue and White game had a new look this year as the Dinos came out in both gray and white tops while the quarterbacks wore black. The players were excited to get back on the field in front of fans after a summer full of practice.

It was one last chance to come together before games come into the picture. Carbon’s goal was to shake off the rust of a long offseason and prepare for its first game against its rival, Emery.

The Dino/Spartans showdown will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports this coming Friday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.