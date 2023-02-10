New Maverik Debuts in Castle Dale

After much anticipation, the new Maverik in Castle Dale opened its doors this week. The store began with a soft opening on Tuesday before hosting its grand opening on Thursday.

Joined by the Emery County Business Chamber, Castle Dale Mayor Danny Van Wagoner, local royalty and many more, a ribbon cutting was hosted for the new location on Thursday. The day also featured a variety of giveaways as members of the community browsed the new store.

The newly-built location offers gas and diesel with high flow pumps. The high canopies and spacious parking lot leave plenty of room for semi trucks and travel trailers, complete with a path around the building for trucks to loop around.

Meanwhile, the interior is modern and features the Bonfire Grill, which churns out tacos, burritos, quesadillas, pizza and more. This is coupled with the traditional convenience store items, including fountain drinks, snacks and coffee.

The store also hired new bakers who will craft Maverik’s iconic baked goods, such s muffins and donuts. Wendy Morrill, the store manager, expressed her excitement to be in the new store and bring these offerings to the community.

Maverik is not stopping there, however. The company will debut its new store in Helper next week with an anticipated soft opening on Valentine’s Day.