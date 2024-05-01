New Shotgun Building Unveiled at Cache Valley Public Shooting Range

DWR News Release

SALT LAKE CITY — Construction on a new shotgun building at the Cache Valley Public Shooting Range was recently completed, and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is holding an open house on May 11 for the public to come see the new facility.

The Cache Valley Public Shooting Range is an indoor/outdoor facility that provides shooting sports opportunities for people in the northern part of Utah. Located at 2851 W. 200 North Valley View Highway 30 in Logan, this shooting range has a wide variety of amenities, including:

A 100-, 200- and 300-yard rifle range

Trap shooting

Skeet shooting

Five-stand shooting

100-yard outdoor archery field

20-yard indoor archery range (which also offers cosmic archery, a glow-in-the dark shooting

opportunity)

60-foot indoor .22 caliber rifle range

50-foot handgun range, with targets at 5, 10 or 16 yards

25- and 50-yard outdoor ranges that are open to archery and firearms

The previous shotgun building was added to the range in the late 1990s, and after years of use, was in need of updating. The old building was removed, and construction on the new building was completed in January.

“The new building near the shotgun range is a welcome upgrade and provides more room for the public and shooting sports groups to mingle before or after shooting,” Cache Valley Public Shooting Range Manager Steven Bassett said. “This new facility will provide a space for group meetings and Hunter Education classes as well, and brings a new feel to the shotgun range.”

The free open house will be held Saturday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will provide an opportunity for the public to tour the new facility. As part of the open house event, visitors will receive free entry to the rifle, pistol and archery ranges on May 11, as well as discounted rounds on the shotgun ranges.

“In addition to the new shotgun building, people will also be able to check out the new outdoor archery range that was constructed last summer,” Bassett said. “It has targets set at 20, 30, 40 and 50 yards and includes the ability for visitors to shoot out to 100 yards. We hope everyone can make it out to the open house and can enjoy an afternoon of shooting sports in a safe, family-friendly environment.”

The range is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2-7 p.m., Fridays from noon to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $6 for an adult day pass and $3 for a youth day pass (for those 15 and younger). Fees for trap and skeet rounds can be found on the DWR website.

While the event is free, participants are asked to register in advance on the Eventbrite page.