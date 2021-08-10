MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. New Wildfire Reported in Carbon County

New Wildfire Reported in Carbon County

231806607_10158352515613367_4330909746735727860_n.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Utah Fire Info

On Tuesday afternoon, Utah Fire Info reported that a wildfire is currently burning in Cold Springs on Bruin Point.  

The blaze is presently near the Roan Cliffs area and has burned an estimated of 25 acres. On Tuesday evening, two additional crews were ordered to assist the four engines and the type three helicopter.

Authorities report that the blaze was ignited by a lightning strike. Utah Fire Info stated that the fire received moderate rain showers on Tuesday afternoon. This, in combination with the rapid response from fire crews, has resulted in minimal new fire growth.

scroll to top
X
X