New Youth City Council for Huntington City

By Julie Johansen

Two public hearings opened the Huntington City Council meeting on Wednesday. The first hearing was to receive public comments regarding the sale of city property to Maverik. The 1.5-acre property is located on the southwest corner of 300 South and Main, and Maverik plans to put in a new business on this property.

The only comments concerned ensuring that the old building is not left vacated and unkept. It was reported that several businesses have inquired about the soon-to-be-vacated store in the center of Huntington. Later in the meeting, this sale was approved by the council.

The second hearing was to receive input about the land swap between Huntington City and Emery County. This land is also located at 300 South and would be used by Emery County to build a new senior center with covered parking and a commercial kitchen. Huntington City would then own the land where the present senior center is located and a small strip of land near the ball park.

Comments were about the lack of parking where the old center is located and the future use of that older building. This land swap was also approved unanimously by the council.

Following the approval of the consent agenda, a business license for Revival Health and Wellness was approved. This business located at 400 East and 720 North is owned by Katie Sitterud. It will feature nutritional IV infusions and vitamin injections.

At this time, several youth were presented to the council and sworn in by Huntington Youth City Council Treasurer Tailor Kay. The new Youth Mayor is Taytum Kay. Because of the large number of youth on the council, a new position has been created in the youth council: activities manager. Hazard Perry will have this this responsibility.

The youth council already has several activities planned. Like last year, they will help with Thanksgiving meals for needy citizens as well as with the city Christmas party. The Huntington Youth City Council is directed by Gloria Wilson and Mandy Potter. Mayor Leornard Norton commended the past Youth Mayor Potter for his service.

Mayor Norton thanked the staff and council of Huntington for all their hard work and asked that everyone help their neighbors clean up their yards and prepare for winter. He also reminded all that the city will continue to pick up branches placed on the roadside twice per week until the end of October. The burn window is open until Nov. 15.

The mayor cautioned about youth driving UTVs and side by sides on the city streets after dark with no lights. He also asked that if anyone has any information about the vandalism around the city restrooms, please call city hall.