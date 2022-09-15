Niki King Graduates from Missouri State University

Press Release

SPRINGFIELD, MO (09/13/2022)– Missouri State University awarded 574 degrees to students in summer 2022.

Niki King of Price (84501) graduated with a Master of Science, Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.

Summer 2022 graduates will participate in the fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 16 at Great Southern Bank Arena.

